Share |

Prospectors Challenge Gold Rush Saddle Series - Rapid City

Jun 1, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018

Barrel racing and pole pending competition. Prizes include saddles, Honda scooter, Honda generator and cash.


Location:   Indoor Arena
Map:   800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   612-384-6730

All Dates:
Jun 1, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
Jul 13, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS