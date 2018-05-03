Share |

Preservation Thursday: Sea Monsters in the Age of the Dinosaurs - Deadwood

May 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Mosasaurs, Ichthyosaurs, and Plesiosaurs, oh my! These fierce marine reptiles ruled the oceans while T. rex was walking the land. What were these ancient reptiles doing in the middle of South Dakota 70 million years ago? Discover the answer with Danielle Serratos, Assistant Director of the Museum of Geology at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
May 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Mosasaurs, Ichthyosaurs, and Plesiosaurs, oh my!

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS