Preservation Thursday: Sea Monsters in the Age of the Dinosaurs - Deadwood
May 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Mosasaurs, Ichthyosaurs, and Plesiosaurs, oh my! These fierce marine reptiles ruled the oceans while T. rex was walking the land. What were these ancient reptiles doing in the middle of South Dakota 70 million years ago? Discover the answer with Danielle Serratos, Assistant Director of the Museum of Geology at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
May 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Mosasaurs, Ichthyosaurs, and Plesiosaurs, oh my!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.