Preservation Thursday: Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF): Delivering Science Now and Into the Future - Deadwood
Feb 9, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
David Vardiman will present a lecture on the status of current science experiment activities and planned science projects at the Sanford Lab. Admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Feb 9, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
What big science questions will SURF attempt to research and hopefully answer?
