Preservation Thursday: Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF): Delivering Science Now and Into the Future - Deadwood

Feb 9, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

David Vardiman will present a lecture on the status of current science experiment activities and planned science projects at the Sanford Lab. Admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
What big science questions will SURF attempt to research and hopefully answer?

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

