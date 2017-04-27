Preservation Thursday: Me and Martha: Intimate Reflections of Dora DuFran about the Real Calamity Jane - Deadwood.

Apr 27, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The name Calamity Jane brings to mind a flamboyant character and icon of the American West. Accounts of Calamity are legendary and she has achieved mythical status in the lore of the frontier. South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers Bureau Scholar, Mary Jane Bradbury, will bring to life the story of the real woman behind the myth through her portrayal of prominent Deadwood madam Dora DuFran, a Black Hills pioneer and close friend of Calamity Jane. Admission by donation.