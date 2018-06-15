Share |

Prairies to Peaks Iron Horse Rail Summer Camp - Hill City

Jun 15, 2018

Prairies to Peaks Iron Horse Rail Summer Camp is an educational camp for young people from the ages of 11 to 15 years. Its main purpose is to teach young people rail safety around highway/rail grade crossings, as well as along railroad rights-of-ways and around rail equipment and rail operations.


Location:   1880 Train
Map:   222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD
Phone:   605-574-2222
Website:   http://www.1880train.com/prairies-to-peaks.html

All Dates:
Kids ages 11-15 learn railroad safety and operations.

