Prairie Golf Course Tournament - Sioux Falls

Jul 27, 2017

Join us for the third annual fundraising golf tournament to benefit Trail Ridge Senior Living Community.

Funds raised from the event will help to enhance the wellness programs by creating walking paths around the campus as well as to enrich the outdoor living space by building a greenhouse for all residents at Trail Ridge.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- Registration & Lunch: 12:00PM
- Shotgun Start: 1:00PM
- Dinner, Awards & Raffle Prize Drawings: 6:00PM

FEES
- Team of Four Golfers: $500
- Hole Sponsor with Registration of a Full Team: $250

 

Fee: $500.00


Location:   Prairie Green Golf Course
Map:   600 E 69th St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108
Phone:   (605) 339-4847
Email:   JHoney@abhomes.org
Website:   http://trailridgegolf.com

