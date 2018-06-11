Power Reading & Spelling Intensive Camp - Rapid City

Jun 19, 2018 - Jun 20, 2018

This camp is geared toward school-age kids (grades K-5) who are struggling with any aspect of reading or spelling or preschool-age (4-5 years) kids who are at-risk for reading/spelling difficulties, especially those with speech/language delays or family history of reading/spelling difficulties. One-on-one services will be provided by a speech-language pathologist, who has extensive training in language and literacy and will include structured, interactive and multi-sensory activities which are individualized to each child’s needs and specific areas of difficulty to include phonological/phonemic awareness, phonics, reading fluency, vocabulary and/or comprehension.



Intensive – three days per week for 45 minutes each session (Monday-Wednesday).



Session 1: June 11-13, 19-20, 25-27, July 2



Cost: $325.00



Call 605-791-7400 for scheduling.