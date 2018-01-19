Share |

Portland Cello Project Concert - Spearfish

Jan 19, 2018 7:30 pm

The Portland Cello Project has wowed audiences all over the country with extravagant performances, everywhere from Prairie Home Companion, to that punk rock club in the part of town your grandma warns you not to go to after dark. The group has built a reputation mixing genres and blurring musical lines and perceptions wherever they go.


Location:   The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   616 North Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/event/subscription-series-portland-cello-project-live-concert/

