Share |

Poinsett Pounders Winter Games - Estelline

Jan 20, 2017 - Jan 22, 2017

Winter survival exercises, kids’ snowmobile races, hot dog and chili feed, antique snowmobile contest, family ride and poker run. Fishing tournament on Friday.


Location:   Lake Poinsett or Black’s Pheasant Fields
Map:   Estelline, SD 57234
Phone:   605-203-1594
Website:   http://snowmobilesd.com/

All Dates:
Jan 20, 2017 - Jan 22, 2017

Winter survival exercises, kids’ snowmobile races, hot dog and chili feed, antique snowmobile contest, family ride and poker run. Fishing tournament on Friday.
Lake Poinsett or Black’s Pheasant Fields
Lake Poinsett or Black’s Pheasant Fields 57234 Estelline, SD 57234

Search All Events By Day

January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS