Pioneer Days - White

Jul 19, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018

Parade, demolition derby, pigeon auction, chili cook-off, car show, music, bingo, kids’ activities, golf, bean bag tournament and book sale.


Location:   White
Map:   White, SD 57276
Phone:   605-690-4458
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/PioneerDaysWhiteSD/

