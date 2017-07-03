Phantom of The Matthews Opera House (play) - Spearfish

Jul 3, 2017 - Aug 2, 2017

After first hitting the stage 41 years ago, The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House is again a summer draw for Black Hills community members and visitors. In a cooperative joint effort between The Matthews and the Black Hills State University theatre department, this original melodrama is back for another summer season. Performances run 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2-August 2. (No show on July 4.)

Fee: $12 adults, $6 youth (under 18)