Petrified Wood Park 85th Birthday Celebration - Lemmon
Jun 7, 2017 5:00 pm
We will have a free meal to anyone that would like to join Lemmon in celebrating! The meal will be served from 5 pm-630 pm. A program will follow.
|Petrified Wood Park
|500 Main Ave, Lemmon, SD 57638
|605-374-5789
