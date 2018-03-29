Share |

Paschal Triduum Retreat - Yankton

Apr 1, 2018

Paschal Triduum Retreat:
Enter the silence and experience the rich liturgies of Holy Week with the monastic community of the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton. This retreat begins 4:00 p.m. March 29, Holy Thursday, and ends with noon dinner on Easter Sunday, April 1. Optional conferences explain the symbolism of each liturgical event. For more information go to our webpage. To register, e-mail BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu or call 605-668-6292 before March 23. Personal retreats may also be arranged at another time.


Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-668-6000
Email:   benedictinepeacectr@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/center

