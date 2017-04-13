Share |

Paschal Triduum Retreat - Yankton

Apr 13, 2017 - Apr 16, 2017

Come, enter the silence and experience the rich liturgies of Holy Week with the monastic community of the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery.

This retreat begins Holy Thursday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. and ends 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16. Conferences on the meaning and symbolism of each day and liturgical event are optional. For more information go to our webpage, www.yanktonbenedictines.org/triduum-retreat/. To register by April 8, e-mail BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu or call 605-668-6292.

Your donation of $130 includes single room/private bath and meals.


Location:   Benedictine Peace Center, Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th Street Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Website:   http://yanktonbenedictines.org/triduum-retreat/

All Dates:
Apr 13, 2017 - Apr 16, 2017

Come, enter the silence and experience the rich liturgies of Holy Week with the monastic community of the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery. This retreat begins Holy Thursday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. and ends 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16. Conferences on the meaning and symbolism of each day and liturgical event are optional. For more information go to our webpage, www.yanktonbenedictines.org/triduum-retreat/. ...
Benedictine Peace Center, Sacred Heart Monastery
Benedictine Peace Center, Sacred Heart Monastery 57078 1005 West 8th Street Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS