Party for the Planet - Sioux Falls
Apr 21, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
In honor of Earth Day, the zoo hosts an annual “Party for the Planet.” This event is designed with fun and educational activities to involve parents and children alike and encourages enthusiasm for nature. “Party for the Planet” shows visitors how to make their own backyard more wildlife friendly, while also teaching about conservation.
Cost: Event is free with zoo admission.
|Location:
|Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
|Map:
|805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7003
|Email:
|info@gpzoo.org
|Website:
|http://www.greatzoo.org
All Dates:
