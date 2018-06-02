Share |

Outdoor Campus East Super Saturdays - Sioux Falls

Jul 14, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Theme day of fishing, archery or paddling on a rotational basis. All of our summer Super Saturdays are now drop-in, no registration required activities. Bring your friends, your out-of-town guests, your grand kids or just stop by because you haven't tried this activity in a long time. 
Theme event from 10-noon. 1-3 open fishing. 


Map:   4500 S Oxbow Avenue, Sertoma Park, Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-362-2777
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/pg/outdoorcampus/events/?ref=page_internal

All Dates:
Jun 2, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 9, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 16, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 23, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 30, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 7, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 14, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 21, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 28, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

