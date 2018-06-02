Outdoor Campus East Super Saturdays - Sioux Falls
Jul 14, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Theme day of fishing, archery or paddling on a rotational basis. All of our summer Super Saturdays are now drop-in, no registration required activities. Bring your friends, your out-of-town guests, your grand kids or just stop by because you haven't tried this activity in a long time.
Theme event from 10-noon. 1-3 open fishing.
|Map:
|4500 S Oxbow Avenue, Sertoma Park, Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-362-2777
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/pg/outdoorcampus/events/?ref=page_internal
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 9, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 16, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 23, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jun 30, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 7, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 14, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 21, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 28, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Theme day of fishing, archery or paddling on a rotational basis.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.