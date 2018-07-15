Old Time Music & Ice Cream Social at the Granary
Jul 15, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Great fun for all ages, this interactive performance is designed to bring out the artist in everyone. Participants join in on traditional tunes, playing a variety of “household” instruments ~ from washtubs and scrub boards to spoons and saws, and every shaker, bell and drum in between. The focus is on the creativity of making music and instruments. Some sing old favorites while others learn them anew and a grand time is had by all!
Homemade ice cream and summertime treats!
Bring your own lawn chairs.
|Location:
|Granary Rural Cultural Center Campus
|Map:
|40161 128th St, Groton, SD 57441
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Email:
|patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.granaryfinearts.org
All Dates:
Join us for music and summertime treats at the Granary!
