Old Settler's Weekend - Highmore
Parade, car show, rib cook-off, road race, demolition derby and street dance.
|Highmore
|Highmore, SD 57345
|605-852-2716
|http://www.facebook.com/City-of-Highmore-211233035583029/?fref=nf
Jun 15, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018
