Old Fashioned 4th of July - Lennox
Jul 3, 2018 - Jul 4, 2018
Cruise night, street dance, 1- and 2-mile and 5K races, parade, car show, arts, music, food, kids’ activities and fireworks.
|Location:
|Lennox
|Map:
|Lennox, SD 57039
|Phone:
|605-647-2284
|Website:
|http://www.lennoxnews.com/4th-of-july-events
