Oklahoma! (musical) - Custer
Jul 17, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018
Set in the West, just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. Although the road to true love never runs smooth, with these two headstrong romantics holding the reins, love's journey is as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road.
|Location:
|Custer State Park Campus Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/
All Dates:
Jul 13, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018 Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm Wednesday and Sunday at 2:00pm
Jul 17, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018 Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm Wednesday and Sunday at 2:00pm
Jul 24, 2018 - Jul 29, 2018 Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm Wednesday and Sunday at 2:00pm
Production by the Black Hills Playhouse.
