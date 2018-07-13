Oklahoma! (musical) - Custer

Jul 17, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018

Set in the West, just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. Although the road to true love never runs smooth, with these two headstrong romantics holding the reins, love's journey is as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road.