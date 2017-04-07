Share |

Oahe Shootout - Mobridge

Apr 7, 2017 - Apr 9, 2017

Amateur basketball tournament. 

$8500 in cash payouts and additional prizes

$400/team to participate. Limited to the first 30 teams. Register at www.mobridge.org or call 605-845-2500

Payouts (based on 30 teams)

1st $5,000

2nd $2,500

3rd $1,000


Map:   Mobridge, SD 57601
Phone:   605-845-2500
Website:   http://www.mobridge.org

All Dates:
