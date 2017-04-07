Oahe Shootout - Mobridge
Apr 7, 2017 - Apr 9, 2017
Amateur basketball tournament.
$8500 in cash payouts and additional prizes
$400/team to participate. Limited to the first 30 teams. Register at www.mobridge.org or call 605-845-2500
Payouts (based on 30 teams)
1st $5,000
2nd $2,500
3rd $1,000
|Map:
|Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|605-845-2500
|Website:
|http://www.mobridge.org
All Dates:
