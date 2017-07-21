Northern Hills Community Band - Lead
Jul 21, 2017 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Under the direction of Mr. Gary Swenson, The Northern Hills Community Band provides summer band concerts in and around the Black Hills of South Dakota. The group is composed of multiple generations of musicians who have shared their musical talents and entertained for more than a century.
Admission by donation.
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD 57754
|605-584-2067
|opera@rushmore.com
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org
