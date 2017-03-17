Share |

NMM Live! concert - Minneapolis Guitar Quartet - Vermillion

Mar 17, 2017 7:00 pm

“One of the major guitar ensembles in the world” plays diverse pieces: from Bach to Rodrigo to Prince.


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Website:   http://nmmusd.org/

All Dates:
Mar 17, 2017 7:00 pm

“One of the major guitar ensembles in the world” plays diverse pieces: from Bach to Rodrigo to Prince.
National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS