NMM Live! concert - Balinese gamelan, Lawrence University - Vermillion

Feb 10, 2017

Boisterous beat. Shimmeringly bright. A fascinating contrast to the NMM’s Javanese gamelan.


Preview show, 12:05-12:50 p.m. Full concert at 7 p.m. At NMM.


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Website:   http://nmmusd.org/

Feb 10, 2017

National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069

