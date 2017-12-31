New Year's Eve Dance - Aberdeen

Dec 31, 2017

Doors open at 8 p.m. with the band, “Something New, ” playing from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

There will be a silent auction, penny raffle, wine pull, and a bucket raffle.

All proceeds raised stay right here in South Dakota and are used to grant wishes to seriously ill children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota.