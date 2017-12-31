New Year's Eve Dance - Aberdeen
Dec 31, 2017
Doors open at 8 p.m. with the band, “Something New, ” playing from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
There will be a silent auction, penny raffle, wine pull, and a bucket raffle.
All proceeds raised stay right here in South Dakota and are used to grant wishes to seriously ill children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota.
|Location:
|Ramkota Hotel
|Map:
|1400 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-229-1072
All Dates:
