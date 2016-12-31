Share |

New Year's Eve Dance - Aberdeen

Dec 31, 2016 8:00 pm

Silent auction, door prizes, raffle and live music to benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

All proceeds raised will stay in South Dakota and help grant wishes to children with serious medical conditions.


Location:   Eagles Club
Map:   316 S 2nd St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-229-1072
Email:   elderfsh@abe.midco.net

All Dates:
Dec 31, 2016 8:00 pm Doors open at 8 p.m. and dance starts at 9 p.m.

