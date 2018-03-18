Share |

New Archaeological Investigation of Plains Apaches in the Nebraska Sand Hills - Sioux Falls

Mar 18, 2018 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Augustana welcomes Rob Bozell, associate director and state archeologist for the Nebraska State Historical Society, who will speak about "New Archeological Investigation of Plains Apaches in the Nebraska Sand Hills." The event will be held at the Froiland Science Center Complex in room 113 A/B. The Complex is located on the South-east side of the University.


Location:   Augustana University: Froiland Science Center Room 113 A/B
Map:   2001 S. Summit Avenue, Froiland Science Complex, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/new-archeological-investigation-plains-apaches-nebraska-sand-hills

Academic speaker.

