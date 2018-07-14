Neutrino Day Science Festival - Lead
Jul 14, 2018
Science festival including speakers balloon launch, community theatre performance, displays, experiments and demonstrations.
|Location:
|Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, the Homestake Opera House and the Research Facility
|Map:
|Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-722-8650
|Website:
|http://sanfordlab.org/neutrinoday
All Dates:
