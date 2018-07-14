Share |

Neutrino Day Science Festival - Lead

Jul 14, 2018

Science festival including speakers balloon launch, community theatre performance, displays, experiments and demonstrations.


Location: Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, the Homestake Opera House and the Research Facility
Lead, SD 57754
Phone: 605-722-8650
Website: http://sanfordlab.org/neutrinoday

Jul 14, 2018

