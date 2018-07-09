Nature Explorers Camp
Jul 9, 2018 - Jul 13, 2018
Join us at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center and the Adams Museums’ brand new natural history exhibit, Riches and Responsibilities: A Natural History of the Black Hills. Be prepared to discover the environment, habitats, and ecosystems of the Black Hills through hands-on outdoor exploration and take home activities. Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. For students going into grades K-2; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
Fee: $30 for members and $40 for non-members
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Jul 9, 2018 - Jul 13, 2018 Camp runs from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. each day.
