Nature Day Camp: Kids’ Fishing Day - Hot Springs

Jun 13, 2018

Learn to tie a fishing knot, take part in a casting contest, learn tricks for cleaning, make fish prints and go fishing.


Location:   Angostura Recreation Area Shelter 2
Map:   13157 N. Angostura Road, Hot Springs, SD
Phone:   605-745-6996
Email:   Angostura@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/calendar.aspx

Jun 13, 2018

