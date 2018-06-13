Nature Day Camp: Kids’ Fishing Day - Hot Springs
Learn to tie a fishing knot, take part in a casting contest, learn tricks for cleaning, make fish prints and go fishing.
|Angostura Recreation Area Shelter 2
|13157 N. Angostura Road, Hot Springs, SD
|605-745-6996
|Angostura@state.sd.us
|http://gfp.sd.gov/calendar.aspx
