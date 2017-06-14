Share |

Nature Day Camp: Kids’ Fishing Day - Belle Fourche

Jun 14, 2017

Learn to tie a fishing knot, take part in a casting contest, learn tricks for cleaning, make fish prints and go fishing.


Location:   Rocky Point Recreation Area
Map:   18513 Fisherman's Road Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Phone:   605-641-0023
Email:   RockyPoint@state.sd.us
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/rocky-point/

All Dates:
Jun 14, 2017

Learn to tie a fishing knot, take part in a casting contest, learn tricks for cleaning, make fish prints and go fishing.
Rocky Point Recreation Area
Rocky Point Recreation Area 18513 18513 Fisherman's Road Belle Fourche, SD 57717

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS