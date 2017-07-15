Native POP: People of the Plains: A Gathering of Arts and Culture - Rapid City
Jul 15, 2017 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
This year marks the fifth year for the free and family-friendly annual event at Main Street Square in the heart of downtown Rapid City, South Dakota. Native POP is a one-day, juried Native American fine art show featuring original work by established and emerging Native visual artists focusing on Great Plains culture. Native POP also features top Native performing artists as well as cultural demonstrations by tribal members such as regalia making, storytelling, and flute making. Native POP recognizes artistic achievement at a ticketed artist awards reception on the Friday before the show.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St. 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4101 ext. 212
|Email:
|contact@thedahl.org
|Website:
|http://nativepop.org
All Dates:
Native POP is a one-day, juried Native American fine art show featuring original work by established and emerging Native visual artists focusing on Great Plains culture.
