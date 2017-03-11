Share |

Native American Beadwork Workshop - Deadwood

Mar 11, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Students will learn all about Native American beadwork. We will discuss different types of beads and learn how certain designs were used by Native Americans. Students will create a beaded craft project to take home. Light refreshments provided.

$6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Shantel@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

