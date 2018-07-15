Music and Old Time Ice Cream Social - Aberdeen
Jul 15, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Enjoy live music, yard games, ice cream and treats. Bring a lawn chair.
|Location:
|Granary Rural Cultural Center
|Map:
|40161 128th St., Groton, SD 57445
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Website:
|http://www.granaryfinearts.org
All Dates:
