Music and Old Time Ice Cream Social - Aberdeen

Jul 16, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Bring a lawn chair. Enjoy live music, yard games, ice cream and treats.


Location:   Granary Rural Cultural Center
Map:   40161 128th St., Groton, SD 57445
Phone:   605-715-7117
Website:   http://www.granaryfinearts.org

