Music and Old Time Ice Cream Social - Aberdeen
Jul 16, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Bring a lawn chair. Enjoy live music, yard games, ice cream and treats.
|Location:
|Granary Rural Cultural Center
|Map:
|40161 128th St., Groton, SD 57445
|Phone:
|605-715-7117
|Website:
|http://www.granaryfinearts.org
All Dates:
