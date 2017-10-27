MOTOWN THE MUSICAL - Sioux Falls

Friday, October 27, 2017

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Sunday, October 29, 2017

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit MOTOWN THE MUSICAL!



The show contains minimal adult language and references, recommended for ages 10+.

