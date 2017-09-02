Monarch Butterfly Tagging - Sioux Falls
Learn about the life cycle of the monarch butterfly then help tag and release them on their way to Mexico.
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-213-1036
|Email:
|GoodEarth@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/good-earth/
All Dates:
