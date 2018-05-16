Missouri Valley Regional Historic Preservation Conference - Vermillion

May 16, 2018 - May 18, 2018

Managed by the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company and hosted by the Clay County Historic Preservation Commission, this conference is intended to provide interested persons with a keynote overview of the economics of historic preservation, various topical discussions and an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences across state lines. One of the founding cities of Dakota Territory and the home of the University of South Dakota (USD), Vermillion overlooks the Missouri River near the convergence of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.



Conference activities will begin with registration and an informal gathering Wednesday evening, May 16 at the historic Dakota Brickhouse in downtown Vermillion. Donovan Rypkema, President & CEO of Place Economics of Washington, DC, the nation's leading authority on the economics of historic preservation, will keynote the conference, on Thursday morning, May 17 at the downtown Coyote Twin Theatre. Lunch will follow at the 1882 Austin-Whittemore House, and afternoon topical presentations at the Siegrist Public Library. All Thursday sites are within walking distance. Optional tours of local historic sites will follow the afternoon sessions. The evening is free to enjoy restaurants and other attractions.



Friday morning's topical sessions are scheduled for the W.H. Over Dakota Museum, adjacent to USD, and founded more than a century ago to preserve the region's cultural and natural history.



For more detailed conference information: County Historic Preservation Commission website.



To register, please visit the listed website. Professionals, citizen activists and the curious are welcome to attend with a $20/person registration fee payable by credit card on this site or at the door. Advance registration is strongly encouraged.