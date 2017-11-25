Mid-Winter Fair - Gregory
Nov 25, 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Santa will attend.
After Prom provides the lunch stand.
Lots of Holiday Shopping!
Set-up will be available the night before.
Fee: $35/space 10/table
|Location:
|Gregory Memorial Auditorium
|Map:
|Gregory Auditorium, Main St., Gregory, South Dakota 57533
|Phone:
|605-830-9778
|Email:
|mccance@gwtc.net
All Dates:
