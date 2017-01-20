Media One Funski - Sioux Falls
Skiing, snowboarding, team tubing, Frozen Leg kickball, snow sculpture, zipfy sled racing and cross country skiing. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Inn.
|Location:
|Great Bear Recreation Park
|Map:
|5901 E Rice St, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Phone:
|605-339-0000
|Website:
|http://www.funski.org/
All Dates:
Jan 20, 2017 - Jan 21, 2017
