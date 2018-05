Market at the Meridian - Yankton

Yankton’s NEW regional farmer’s market, a cooperative market for local growers and specialty handcrafted producers located in the picturesque Meridian District in downtown Yankton.



It happens Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings from May to September.

Location: Corner of 3rd St & Walnut Map: Downtown, Yankton, SD 57078

All Dates:

May 3, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

May 5, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

May 10, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

May 12, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

May 17, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

May 19, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

May 24, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

May 26, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

May 31, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 2, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Jun 7, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 9, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Jun 14, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 16, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Jun 21, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 23, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Jun 28, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jun 30, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Jul 5, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 7, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Jul 12, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 14, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Jul 19, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 21, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Jul 26, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 28, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Aug 2, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 4, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Aug 9, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 11, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Aug 16, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 18, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Aug 23, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 25, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Aug 30, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 1, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sep 6, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 8, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sep 13, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 15, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sep 20, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 22, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sep 27, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sep 29, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm