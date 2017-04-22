March for Science - Rapid City

Apr 22, 2017 9:00 am - 10:00 am

To stand in solidarity with the scientists around the country who are being kept silent we will march in Rapid City, SD. We will start at the School of Mines campus. We will head West on St. Joseph towards downtown, turn right onto Steele Ave which becomes E Main St. We will then turn right on Lacrosse St ending at the Expo building at the Central States fairgrounds. The march will end with speakers. We hope you will stay for the 2nd annual Earth Day expo sponsored by Dakota Rural Action.