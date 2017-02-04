Mall Walk - Sioux Falls
Feb 4, 2017 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Walk ‘N Roll for LifeScape on this first Saturday morning in February! Festivities start at 8:00, with the walk starting at 9:30. Sponsored by the LifeScape Ambassadors to purchase Wish List items for children and adults supported by LifeScape.
Get registered as an individual or as a team — or make a contribution to someone else's fundraising effort — at www.crowdrise.com/mallwalk. Please call us at 605-444-9800 with any questions!
|Location:
|Empire Mall
|Map:
|5000 W. Empire Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-444-9800
|Email:
|giving@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://https://www.crowdrise.com/mallwalk
All Dates:
Feb 4, 2017 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.