Maker Studio Robotics Day - Brookings

Apr 17, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

The Maker Studio, in collaboration with Brookings Health System, is hosting the Stryker Mako System, a tool that uses robotic technology to assist physicians during orthopedic surgery.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the robotic arm will be in the Maker Studio for a demonstration complemented by family-friendly robotic programming with paid museum admission.

From 3 to 5 p.m. students age 5 and up will have the opportunity to create their own robots during a drop-off program with a $5 ($4 members) material fee.

During both events, students will have the opportunity to interact with Maker Studio robotics, such as Dash and Cubelets robotic blocks, at the same time they are able to get up-close-and-personal with real-world robotic technology. Come and play!

 

 


