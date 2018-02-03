Share |

Mahler & Bartok - Sioux Falls

Feb 3, 2018 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Youth Orchestra perform.


Location:   Washington Pavillion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/mahler-bartok/#.Wftvb1tSyUk

Feb 3, 2018 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Youth Orchestra perform.
Washington Pavillion
301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

