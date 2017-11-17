Lutefisk Feed - Waubay
Nov 17, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017
All are welcome for a delicious meal of Scandinavian favorites in support of the ministry of Camp NeSoDak! Please join us for cider and conversation in the Fireside Room prior to the meal.
Goodies and gift baskets will be available to purchase for holiday pickup/delivery.
A limited quantity of lingonberries, herring, and lutefisk will be available for purchase at the event.
Cost: $25
|Location:
|NeSoDak Lodge
|Map:
|3269 Camp Dakota Dr, Waubay, SD 57273
|Phone:
|605-947-4440
|Email:
|nesodak@losd.org
|Website:
|http://www.losd.org/events-retreats/nesodak/adult-retreats/lutefisk-dinners.html
All Dates:
