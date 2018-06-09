Living History School - Keystone
Jul 14, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Experience what school was like in the 1890s. Cost is $2.00 per person, seating is limited and reservations are required.
Location:
|Keystone Area Historical Society
Map:
|410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751
Phone:
|605-666-4494
Email:
|keystonehistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
Website:
|http://www.keystonehistory.com/index.php/events
All Dates:
Jun 9, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Jul 14, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Aug 11, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am
