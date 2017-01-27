Living History Fair - Watertown
Jan 27, 2017 - Jan 28, 2017
Demonstrations show how our ancestors lived, worked and played.
|Location:
|Lake Area Technical Institute Student Center
|Map:
|1201 Arrow Ave NE, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-886-7335
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/Living-History-Fair-127168147335436/timeline/
