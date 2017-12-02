Living Christmas Tree - Aberdeen
Dec 2, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017
The Aberdeen Living Christmas Tree started in 1988. The performances include an orchestra, children's choir, adult choir and narration. Over the years, thousands have come to associate these performances on the first Saturday and Sunday of December with the beginning of the Christmas season in Aberdeen.
Performances are held at the Aberdeen Civic Arena 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, and 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.
|Location:
|Aberdeen Civic Arena
|Map:
|225 2nd Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-229-6349
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/aberdeenlct/
All Dates:
Dec 2, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017
Orchestra, children's choir, adult choir and narration.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.