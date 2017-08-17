Livin' It Up for LifeScape - Sioux Falls

Aug 17, 2017 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Come out to Dairy Queen Grill & Chill on Minnesota Avenue to play carnival games, “Build Your Own Sundae,” get your face painted, participate in a coloring contest, and much more! Admission will enter you into a drawing for an “experience” to be scheduled after the carnival.



Here’s how it works: a $15 admission will get you access to all the games, face painting, sundae making, etc. as well as a chance for a child (and a friend) to win a ride to a Sioux Falls School District School on a Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Fire Truck or the Sioux Falls Police Department Bearcat SWAT vehicle. The admission will also get you one additional ticket to enter in to win other great experiences—Do the weather forecast on KDLT, co-host on KBAD radio, Grand Falls Resort & Casino stay, Canaries and Stampede packages, Blizzards and Canvas party, and much more!



All proceeds to benefit LifeScape. Tickets available at LifeScapeSD.org, Minnesota Ave. DQ Grill & Chill, or by calling 605-444-9600.

Fee: $15